Iran Returns to Normal After Israeli Attacks

On Friday, daily life returns to normal in Iran after the drone attack Israel launched on the province of Isfahan.

Following an initial alarm that led to the momentary closure of four airports, life goes on like any other Friday, a holiday in the Islamic country.

Iranian media presented festive and touristic images to demonstrate the stability of the situation.

For example, agency IRNA released a video of a group of dozens of people singing on the banks of the Zayandeh River in Isfahan, one of the country's main tourist destinations.

Iran's state-run TV is broadcasting what it says are live images of Isfahan, showing "quiet" roads and squares. pic.twitter.com/8mj9RMjBR3 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 19, 2024

Tasnim, an agency linked to the Revolutionary Guard, published videos of passengers boarding planes after the reopening of airports in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

Press TV even reported that citizens held new demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza in several Iranian cities, including the holy city of Mashhad.

In the early hours of Friday, Iranian military authorities confirmed that a drone attack occurred in Isfahan, which hosts missile production centers and nuclear facilities.

"The sound is related to the firing of Isfahan's defense systems. We have had no damages or accidents," said the commander of the Iranian Army in the province of Isfahan, Siavosh Mihan-Dust, after Iranian state television reported "loud explosions" in that province.

❗️Iran does not have nuclear weapons, this is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency - Lavrov



Russian FM called talks about Iran changing its nuclear doctrine a desire to divert attention from Israel's operation in Gaza to alleged threats from Tehran. pic.twitter.com/K98UMMxRoi — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 19, 2024

The Fars agency specified that the sound of "three explosions" occurred near the Shekari airbase in northern Isfahan, amidst reports from the U.S. that Israel had missile strikes, a claim denied in Iran. The Iranian Army later hinted that it would not respond to the new Israeli attack.

"Iran's response has already been seen," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdul Rahim Musav, when asked about possible retaliation, apparently referring to the attack on Israel last Saturday.

On April 13, Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, when seven members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed.