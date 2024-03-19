At Least 40 Journalists Are Arbitrarily Detained by Israel

On 7 October 2023, 61 journalists were imprisoned, of whom 21 were released.

At least 40 journalists have been detained in the Occupied zone of West Bank since last October.

According to the Committee on Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, on 7 October 2023, 61 journalists were imprisoned, of whom 21 were released.

Among those arrested, there are 3 women and 23 reporters who are imprisoned without trial or charges under which they may be convicted.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on 7 October, 435 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, while more than 7000 are in detention.

#عاجل| مؤسسات الأسرى الفلسطينية:



▫️ اعتقال 61 صحفيًا بعد السابع من أكتوبر بينهم 40 ما زالوا رهن الاعتقال



▫️ اعتقال 23 صحفيًا دون توجيه أي تهم أو محاكمة — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 19, 2024 The Tweet reads, Palestinian prisoner institutions: 61 journalists were arrested after October 7, including 40 who are still in detention 23 journalists arrested without any charges or trial

Israeli violence against the Palestinians is condemned by the international community, yet Tel Aviv ignores demands for a ceasefire.

Just in the last 24 hours, Israel’s attacks killed 93 people and injured 145, bringing the total number of Palestinian martyrs to 31819.