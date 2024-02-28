Israel Announces Settlement Plans in the Occupied West Bank

"We came to this land to build and be built on it. We will continue to promote settlements throughout the land".

On Wednesday, Israel’s Ministry of Finance announces municipal limits on new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich commented on this announcement "We came to this land to build and be built on it. We will continue to promote settlements throughout the land. [...] Congratulations to the settlements and congratulations to the State of Israel".

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the plan "is incendiary and dangerous". " Settlements make Israelis and Palestinians less secure, fuel tensions, obstruct peace efforts and constitute a serious violation of international law," the politician added.

On the other hand, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said that the initiative is inconsistent with international law.

West Bank | a video documents the destruction inflicted by the during a raid in Jenin pic.twitter.com/msjffHlbGb — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 28, 2024

According to PeaceNow, a non-governmental peace organization, the measure only perpetuates the conflict, occupation and genocide of settlers and Palestinians.

The new Zionist settlement will be called Mishmar Yehuda and covers about 40 hectares of land. As a result, Tel Aviv announced that more than 3,000 settler houses will be built in the occupied area.