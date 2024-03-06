Jordan Condemns Israeli Expansionism in West Bank

The settlements violates international law and the decree of Security Council Resolution No. 2334, in addition to other international laws.

On Wednesday, Jordan’s Foreign and Expatriate Minister, Ayman Safadi, condemned Israel’s expansion into the occupied regions of Palestine and the West Bank.

The statement followed the announcement by the Israeli Minister of Economy and Finance on the construction of approximately 3,500 new settlements in the occupied areas.

The diplomat said that the measure violates international law and the decree of Security Council Resolution No. 2334, in addition to other international laws.

Ayman Safadi declared that the expansion will delay the peace processes in Gaza and the establishment of the State of Palestine, with its capital in East Jerusalem, as ordered by the UN in 1976.

دانت #وزارة_الخارجية_وشؤون_المغتربين استمرار الحكومة الإسرائيلية بخططها الاستيطانية والمستهدفة تغيير الوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في #الأراضي_الفلسطينية_المحتلة، والتي كان آخرها قرار الحكومة الإسرائيلية، اليوم، المصادقة على بناء نحو ٣٥٠٠ وحدة استيطانية جديدة في #الضفة_الغربية. pic.twitter.com/UbFX2Y8a2N — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) March 6, 2024

The Minister appealed urgently to the international community to hold Israel accountable for its continued violations of human rights and international law.

Israeli settlements reached a record in 2024, occupying nearly 60% of the West Bank’s territory, according to Peace Now data.