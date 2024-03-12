Israel Makes It Difficult for Palestinians to Enter Jerusalem

Only men over 55, women over 50, and children up to 10 years old will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount.

On Tuesday, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that Israel has tightened measures for the entry of Palestinians residing in the West Bank into Jerusalem during Ramadan, the sacred month for Muslims which began yesterday.

This year, only men over 55, women over 50, and children up to 10 years old will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount in the Old City to attend Friday prayers.

COGAT warns that all of them will need a valid permit beforehand, which may be subject to changes for "security reasons." Israeli officials did not clarify if this authorization will also be valid from Thursday to Sunday.

These new measures significantly reduce permits for Palestinians from the West Bank compared to previous years when entry was allowed for all women without prior permission, children up to 12 years old, and even men aged between 45 and 55 with a "valid" permit.



Thousands of Palestinian worshippers perform tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on 1st day of Islamic holy month of Ramadan, despite Israeli restrictions on access to Islam's 3rd holiest sitehttps://t.co/ehG9ct0VF7 pic.twitter.com/nVOdy84bjt — Daily Sabah (@DailySabah) March 12, 2024

The announcement contradicts the commitment made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week that he would not restrict access for worshippers to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Furthermore, unlike previous years, COGAT denies entry to Gazans into Jerusalem during Ramadan. Since October 2023, Israel has also revoked work permits for Palestinians residing in Gaza.

The international community had hoped that by this week, Israel and Hamas would have agreed to a ceasefire to prevent episodes of violence in the Holy City.

The first day of Ramadan yesterday passed without serious incidents, and a total of 35,000 worshippers attended the Temple Mount to perform their prayers