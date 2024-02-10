Gaza: Death Toll Passes 28,000

Confirmed this Saturday the murder of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who disappeared with her family for nearly two weeks.

The Ministry of Health, during its daily assessment of the Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip, reported that a total of 28,064 Palestinians have been killed and another 67,611 injured, after 117 people were killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

News agencies report as Israel still intensifying its attacks on Rafah, city in the southern Gaza Strip, people are now escaping to the central part of the Strip about 20km (eight miles) away.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, and the Ministry of Health added that in recent hours the Israeli army has "perpetrated 16 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip", which has also caused injuries to 152 others.

Urgent: The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance was discovered bombed the Tal al-Hawa area of #Gaza City, resulting in the killing of crew members Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, who had been missing since a rescue mission for the child Hind Rajab 12 days ago.#NotATarget❌… pic.twitter.com/dCgfeevTd8 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) February 10, 2024

Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza confirmed this Saturday the murder of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who disappeared with her family for nearly two weeks ago in the midst of fighting in Gaza.

“The occupation deliberately targeted the ambulance upon its arrival at the scene, where it was found just metres away from the vehicle containing the trapped child Hind,” said the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) statement.

In a statement, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affirmed that the blood of the innocent little girl and her family will be a curse that will persecute "Israel" and its criminal leaders, as well as those who participate, in the ongoing war of extermination against the Palestinian people.