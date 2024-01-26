Palestine Welcomes International Court's Ruling Against Israel

On Friday, the Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the situation in the Gaza Strip in favor of humanity and international law.

Al-Maliki stressed Palestine's welcome to the ICJ's ruling that "Israel should take all measures to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip." He said that now there are clear legal obligations to stop Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza, calling on all states, including Israel, to ensure all provisional measures ordered by the Court are implemented.

The Palestinian diplomat said the ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law, adding that it should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who "enabled its entrenched impunity."

Al-Maliki added that Palestine reaffirms its eternal gratitude to the people and government of South Africa for taking this bold step of active solidarity and will continue to work closely with South Africa and other countries to ensure that justice is served.

Friday's provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel do everything possible to prevent genocide in Gaza, signals "the end of Israeli impunity in the international legal system," says genocide scholar Raz Segal. pic.twitter.com/cbCUGpPLGZ — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic movement (Hamas) welcomed the ICJ's decision, calling on the international community to compel Israel to implement the important decision.

On Friday, The Hague Court ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent "genocide acts" in Gaza and demanded Israel to report on the measures regarding the order within one month.

While the court did not order Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza, one of the main requests submitted by South Africa. The court also called on Hamas to release all hostages.

On Dec. 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application to the ICJ for proceedings against Israel, concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide related to Palestinians in Gaza.