Gedeon Operation: Venezuela Sends Letter To US Congress

Venezuela's Public Ministry sent a letter to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, regarding the Gedeon Operation, as announced by Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab on Thursday.



The document offers information about the operation to bring light on facts that led to the violation of Venezuelan sovereignty and laws, but also of U.S. laws.



"As I reported a few days ago, an investigation was launched in the U.S. Congress to determine whether U.S. citizens and companies were violating U.S. laws and whether any element of the U.S. government knew what was happening," Saab explained.

Attorney General @TarekWiliamSaab, in a letter to @SpeakerPelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, present elements of the foiled mercenary invasion against Venezuela. We ask for a serious investigation that determines the responsibility of the Trump Administration. https://t.co/tkauUyoi1x — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 21, 2020



We have to remember that the Colombian criminal organization Los Pachencas, involved in drug trafficking operations, was in charge of providing safe routes for the mercenaries. In turn, they were supported logistically on Colombian territory by the Present Future Foundation.



This is the main reason why, through the message, the Public Ministry questions whether the President of the United States and his Colombian pair Ivan Duque talked about the Gedeon Operation, in any of their recent meetings, or about the relationship between Juan Guaidó and the Silvercorp company. The letter also states that "the PM will do everything necessary to ensure that justice is done under our sovereign laws and commits itself to collaborate, as the Sovereign Power, with any North American institution that seeks the truth."



Venezuela's Government, along with the International Criminal Court and UN Security Council, is developing a strategy to reveal everything about the May events. As a result of this

Sixty-six people involved with the military raid have been arrested, and another 99 arrest warrants have been issued.