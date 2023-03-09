Argentinians Hold A Vigil To Back Vice-President Fernandez

This initiative's participants rejected that a court in Buenos Aires found Cristina Fernandez guilty of illicit association to extract State funds.

On Wednesday, activists from leftist social organizations such as La Campora held a vigil at Lavalle Square in Buenos Aires in support of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, whom a federal court intends to bar from holding public office for life..

The vigil lasted until midnight. Legislators of the left-wing coalition Front for All Maria Bielli and Lucia Campora held banners that read: "Women will always be there. Feminism with Cristina."

On Dec. 6, 2022, Buenos Aires City Second Federal Court found Fernandez-Kirchner guilty of having headed an illicit association to extract funds from the State while she served as President (2007-2015) and to use such funds for their benefit or that of a third party.

On Thursday, this court will release the grounds of its judgment in the case, after which Fernandez may serve up to six years in prison and life disqualification from holding public office.

The assassination attempt against the Vice President and former President of Argentina, Mrs. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, is a serious historical event. It is necessary to open a thorough investigation, both of the material perpetrator and of the entire organization behind it. pic.twitter.com/tAZ4vq1JH6 — Jaume d'Urgell (@JaumedUrgell) September 2, 2022

"The Vice President received a sentence in a mock trial in which authorities did not follow due processes and made accusations that sought to disqualify Cristina," President Alberto Fernandez pointed out.

Once the Buenos Aires court explains the grounds of its judgment, it will have to listen again to the arguments of the involved parties and decide whether to confirm the conviction or acquit the defendants, among whom there are other left-wing politicians.

"My conviction is part of a process that is no longer lawfare but a judicial mafia. If I am finally found guilty, my defense team will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court," Fernandez-Kirchner said.