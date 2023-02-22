Argentina Records Eight Cases of Bird Flu

Avian influenza mainly affects domestic birds and is considered highly fatal. Although it is an animal disease, transmission to humans who have contact with sick birds is possible.

On Wednesday, Argentina's National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (SENASA) confirmed eight cases of H5 avian influenza in the provinces of Cordoba, Salta, Jujuy, and Santa Fe.

The authorities explained that avian influenza was found in wild and backyard birds, so Argentina preserves the sanitary status and its normal flow of exports.

"The government reinforces its plan to prevent the disease from entering the commercial circuit," SENASA said, adding that the control plan has a budget of US$ 4.5 million and will prioritize preventive actions at border crossings.

On Saturday, cases of bird flu were detected in backyard turkeys that were found dead in the town of Alejo Ledesma, in the province of Cordoba, and in a backyard hen found on La Isla in the province of Salta.

The following day, cases of bird flu were detected in backyard chickens and ducks that were found dead in the town of Villa Cañas in the province of Santa Fe.

On February 8th #TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus, the head of the #WorldHealthOrganisation, warned that the world had to prepare for a possible bird-flu pandemic. How worried should humankind be?https://t.co/nNBwLDnvJe — Mint (@livemint) February 20, 2023

On Tuesday, the confirmed cases of avian influenza occurred in backyard birds in the towns of Villa del Rosario, Deheza and Baldisera, in the province of Cordoba.

On Feb. 15, Argentina declared a health emergency throughout the national territory after the detection of the first case of bird flu. The authorities announced a reinforcement of border controls, evacuations within Argentine territory, and an increase in work rounds in the parks.

On Feb. 8, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the spread of this disease in mammals in different regions of the world.