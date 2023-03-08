Argentine Women Demand Democratization of Justice

They expressed their solidarity with Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, who was disqualified by the judicial system from running as a candidate for the presidency.

On Tuesday, Argentine social activists held a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Buenos Aires to protest against the "judicial mafia" and demand the democratization of justice.

“On the eve of March 8, we are in front of the Palace of Courts demanding justice with a gender perspective,” said Mara Brawer, lawmaker for the Front for All party.

"All the comrades tell stories about how justice turned its back on them in their condition as women, say when processing alimony for their children or when dealing with their rights as working women."

“The Supreme Court and the judiciary work without a gender perspective. They do not assume a perspective that protects women in their situation of vulnerability,” she added.

JORNADA SINDICAL Y CULTURAL EN TRIBUNALES.



⚖️ ¡En apoyo al juicio político a los miembros de la Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación, y por una Democracia sin mafia judicial y una Argentina sin proscripción! pic.twitter.com/bWh9XI5LYz — Julian Cappa (@JuliCappa7) February 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "Trade union and cultural mobilization towards the Courts. In support of the impeachment of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice. For a democracy without judicial mafia and an Argentina without proscription!"

During the protest at the Palace of Courts, the activists expressed their solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, who was disqualified by the judicial system from running as a candidate for the presidency of the republic or for any public office.

“We are fighting for Cristina to be a candidate,” the gender activists said, noting that business elites and the judicial mafia outlawed the leftist leader.

TeleSUR correspondent Juan Bartolotta recalled that the Lower House is currently processing a political trial against four supreme judges due to their poor performance and possible commission of crimes in the exercise of their functions.