President Lula Begins First International Tour in Argentina

With his tour in the neighboring nation, Lula seeks to relaunch Brazil's foreign policy, after the past government of the far-right former president, Jair Bolsonaro, carried out a conflictive management in this matter.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will arrive in Argentina this Sunday on his first official trip after taking office as head of state on the 1st of this month to participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Lula not only seeks to put Brazilian diplomacy back on track, but also to deepen relations with Argentina, where he plans to meet with President Alberto Fernández and Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

President @LulaOficial starts his international agenda this weekend in Argentina and will visit the U.S. and China in March. pic.twitter.com/JcYoKNRl1t — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 19, 2023

There are two central issues on the bilateral agenda: the negotiations for the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline to reach Brazil and the financing of supplies brought from that country to continue with the construction of the project.

In this sense, negotiations are at an advanced stage for the National Bank of Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to open a credit line to Argentina, with a convenient interest rate, to finish the construction of the second section of the gas pipeline.

The flight that will bring Lula will arrive on Sunday night at the military aerostation of Jorge Newbery Airport, where he will be met by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, according to the San Martin Palace.

On Monday, at the Casa Rosada, Lula and Fernández will sign, together with ministers from different portfolios, agreements for cooperation in energy sovereignty, financial integration, defense, health, science, technology, innovation and Antarctic cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry, both will hold a press conference to communicate the basic outlines of the agreements signed and a joint declaration.

On Tuesday, Fernandez and Lula will participate together with the other heads of state, representatives and invited delegations in the VII Summit of Presidents of Celac, to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Retiro.