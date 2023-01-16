Argentina: Imprisonment of Milagro Salas Turns Seven

She was in the Alto Comedero prison until 2017. In this year, however, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered that she be transferred to house arrest.

On Monday, the detention of the Indigenous leader Milagro Salas reached seven years without there being any sign of a short-term solution to her legal status.

In recent statements to international media, she described the political persecution against her as a "lawfare laboratory."

Through this expression, she emphasized that the Argentine elites used the judicial cases against them to experience the techniques of political persecution to which other social leaders have been subjected later.

Currently, Sala is under arrest at her home, where she receives expressions of support and solidarity from organizations and personalities who denounce the political persecution that Jujuy province governor Gerardo Morales has led.

The Indigenous leader complained about the inaction of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who personally visited her when she was hospitalized in 2022. Despite this, he has not done much to help her so far.

The tweet reads, "Freedom for Milagro Salas."

"I feel alone. They have forgotten about me. Before, everyone took photos with the political prisoners. Today it is as if they were avoiding us," Salas said, hinting that the politicians may think she is guilty of what the conservative oligarchies accuse her.

On Monday, human rights defenders demand that Fernandez pardon Salas. So far, however, he has refused to intervene in the matter, arguing that he cannot reverse a provincial court decision.

Last week, Salas' physician Jorge Rachid denounced that the social activist has a deep thrombosis in her left leg, where she had previously undergone surgery.

He also mentioned that the Indigenous leader is usually mistreated at the Jujuy hospital every time she has been treated there. For this reason, he requested her transfer to a hospital in Buenos Aires, but the provincial government opposes it.

