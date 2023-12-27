Argentines Protest Against Milei's Unconstitutional Decree

Meanwhile, the Central Bank announced that it will issue banknotes with denominations greater than 2,000 pesos.

On Wednesday, thousands of citizens gathered in front of the Supreme Justice Court in Buenos Aires to support the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) during the filing of a challenge against the "Urgent Necessity Decree" signed by President Javier Milei.

The CGT initiative adds to a dozen legal protections already filed against such decree, which encompasses over 300 legal reforms to deregulate and liberalize the Argentine economy.

On Dec. 20, thousands of citizens also mobilized in a march that concluded in front of the Pink House, the seat of the Argentine government. This protest coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the economic, political, and social crisis unleashed in 2001.

Back then, Fernando de la Rua had to resign from the presidency just two years after taking office due to massive protests in which 39 citizens died as a result of police brutality.

Chirinos, Cavero, Yarrow y Muñante salaron a Milei, no paran las protestas en Buenos Aires.pic.twitter.com/LCG2gnJ851 — ����Paul Sergio���� (@PaulSergioGuer2) December 27, 2023

The text reads, "The protests do not stop in Buenos Aires. Chirinos, Cavero, Yarrow, and Muñante salted Milei."

Due to the anti-riot protocol implemented by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, the CGT requested authorization to circulate through the streets before today's demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Argentina announced it will issue banknotes of higher denominations than the current ones—1,000 and 2,000 pesos—to adjust physical currency to the prices of products and services that citizens pay in a country with an annual inflation rate of 160.9 percent in November.

The measure was announced by Milei, a far-right politician who ruthlessly criticized monetary issuance and pledged to burn down the Central Bank during his presidential campaign. Now, after his shock policies that have fueled hyperinflation, he blames previous governments for what is happening in Argentina.