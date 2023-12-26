Argentina: Impressive Avalanche Isolates a Town in Catamarca

Due to intense rains, there have been strong increases in the Rincon and Sijan rivers.

On Monday, an avalanche brought down a pedestrian bridge, isolating the town of Rincon in the Poman department, located in the southern part of the province of Catamarca.

Through social media, citizens posted a video showing the moment when the bridge was swept away by the rising Ambato River. So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported, but there have been damages to homes and a vehicle that was carried away by the river.

"The province continues to be battered by inclement weather, and unfortunately, this time it was Rincon's turn. Due to the significant rainfall and storms in the early hours, the Rincon River grew significantly, reaching a volume that resulted in an impactful avalanche," local newspaper La Union reported.

"The mass of water, mud, and rocks was so significant that the dramatic event became the news of the day... The force of nature also destroyed the access fords to the town and the defenses of the Sijan River, located in the high zone," it added.

The text reads, "Extreme rains wreak havoc in areas of Rincon in Catamarca, Argentina, on December 25, 2023."

Currently, Rincon is isolated due to the rising waters of the Sijan and El Potrero rivers. Civil Defense and other institutions are working to alleviate the situation for the population as soon as possible.

On Monday afternoon, rescuers evacuated people living on the riverbank. Security Minister Fabiola Segura arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

"Due to the intense rains of the last few hours, there have been strong increases in the Rincon and Sijan rivers," the Catamarca government said, adding that this Argentine province has lost two bridges in less than ten days.