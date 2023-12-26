Social Organizations Reject Javier Milei’s Decree

A new mobilization has been called for Wednesday in rejection of the DNU.

On Tuesday, social organization in Argentina mobilized in the Congress Square in rejection of the Necessity and Urgency Decree (DNU) issued by President Javier Milei.

Homeless people, UVA Mortgagees, Grouped Tenants and the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (Utep) took to the streets in the Congress Square in rejection of the adjustment against the people. They are protesting under the slogan "Adjust the caste, do not leave us homeless".

Utep demands the repeal of the Rent Law and access to land, one of the main measures dictated by the Argentine president. "This decree goes over the heads of the other powers of the Argentine Republic in the name of a freedom tailored to the caste they supposedly came to fight," said the union.

According to local media, "they are thousands and thousands. They are people who must renew their rent in the short or medium term. And with the DNU of President Javier Milei they were left in total defenselessness". The decree is not yet in force, but in fact the Rent Law no longer applies".

Deudores hipotecarios UVA, Inquilinos y organizaciones sociales participan frente al Congreso Nacional de un colchonazo y olla popular como método de protesta contra el DNU del presidente Javier Milei, que los afecta de manera directa. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/Zfk75w3kkZ — Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR) December 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "UVA mortgage debtors, tenants and social organizations mobilize in front of the National Congress in protest against President Javier Milei's DNU, which directly affects them."

Gervasio Muñoz, president of the Federation of Tenants said that "when Milei names as the first point of the decree the repeal of the Rent Law, it is clear that we have touched very sensitive interests of the economic power of Argentina."

He added, "the regulation of renting in Argentina is central for the egalitarian development of society" and said that "housing is not a dream, it is a right that is conquered and defended in the streets."

Likewise, the representative of Hipotecados UVA, Paola Gutiérrez, advocates the payment of fair and predictable mortgages over time. A public policy of access to housing cannot be left in the hands of the financial system, she argues.

A new mobilization has been called for Wednesday in rejection of the DNU, which has repealed the land law, aimed at preventing foreign ownership and appropriation of Argentine resources by foreign capital.