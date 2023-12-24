Argentine Unions Announce Mobilizations Against Milei's Decree

The trade unions will demand the repeal of the DNU (Urgency and Necessity Decree). On the same day, the trade unionists will make their legal submissions and protect against the measures promoted by the Government.

The Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA-T) and the Autónoma (CTA-A), and the Unión de Trabajadores de la Economía Popular (UTEP) announced that they will join the march with the CGT next Wednesday towards Tribunals to request the unconstitutionality of the new measures of President Javier Milei.

"On Wednesday we will deliver a request for unconstitutionality of the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) and, in turn, present an amparo to suspend its effects in its entirety," the organizations announced at a press conference..

"On Friday, December 29, we will meet in assembly to resolve whether we are going to a general strike and the plan of struggle," they added.

El decretazo de Milei es un ataque directo a todos los trabajadores y las trabajadoras de la Argentina. El miércoles nos convocamos para decir ABAJO EL DNU. Ni un ajuste más, ni un derecho menos. pic.twitter.com/KuC7EpgcLc — Edgardo Depetri (@EdgardoDepetri) December 23, 2023

The post reads: Milei's decree is a direct attack on all workers in Argentina. On Wednesday we convened to say DOWN THE DNU. Not one more adjustment, not one less right.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) of Argentina called its main executives to discuss a plan of struggle to reject the megadecree of Milei that modified, among many issues, the labor law and the health system.

Unions demand a precautionary measure that suspends the effects and the validity of the DNU with which Javier Milei intends to deregulate the economy and the labour market. On the other hand, the National Court in Federal Administrative Litigation number 2, in charge of Esteban Furnari, admitted the amparo and ordered its registration in the Register of Collective Proceedings, according to the text of the resolution

In his ruling, Furnari made it clear that this decision does not mean "to open proceedings on the formal admissibility of the amparo or its provenance" and, therefore, he asked the prosecutor to issue a ruling on the jurisdiction to process the filing.