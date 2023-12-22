Argentines to Prepare National Strike Against Milei's Abuses

“A decree was promulgated repealing many laws and appealing to a need and urgency that do not exist,” a health worker explained.

The Workers' General Central (CGT), the Central of Workers of Argentina (CTA) and other social organizations called for a march on Dec, 27 in front of the courts of Buenos Aires to demand the annulment of the urgency decree signed by the President Javier Milei.

In the next week, the workers will also define the date for carrying out a national stoppage against the economic adjustment policies applied by the far-right regime aligned with the shock technique.

More specifically, Argentines seek the repeal of over 300 legal reforms that directly impact labor legislation, deregulate broad sectors of economic activity, and also reduce the revenue-generating capacity of union organizations.

"The decree of urgent need cannot be endorsed. We will not remain in simple statements, we will go into action," said CGT Secretary Mario Manrique, who is also the deputy secretary of the Union of Automotive Transport Mechanics (SMATA).

#Argentina ���� |



El protocolo anti protesta de Bullrich no resiste. La clase obrera hace retroceder al aparato represivo del Estado.pic.twitter.com/BOOeSO8mXy — Agitación (@Agitacion_) December 22, 2023

The text reads, "Security Minister Bullrich's anti-protest protocol does not hold up. The working class pushes back the repressive apparatus of the State."

“We demand the repeal of the decree. The environment for going on a national strike exists,” said Hector Daer, the secretary of the Federation of Health Workers Associations of Argentina (FATSA).

“We never imagined that the values innate to our history would be transgressed so easily. A decree was promulgated repealing many laws and appealing to a need and urgency that do not exist,” he explained.

Organizations linked to the Central Workers of Argentina (CTA) will meet to analyze the adoption of forceful measures against Milei's brutal decree.

