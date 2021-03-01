Argentines Reject Mock Body Bags Display in Anti-Govt Protest

"Let us not be silent before such an act of barbarism," President Alberto Fernandez condemned and labeled the event as an "act of hatred."

Political leaders and human rights activists on Sunday rejected the display of mock body bags in front of the Argentine government's headquarters (La Casa Rosada) in Buenos Aires, during an opposition protest.

The dozens of bags, stuffed to simulate corpses, were labeled with names of government officials and well-known figures, whom the opposition accuses of having received "special" treatment in the vaccination process.

"Let us not be silent before such an act of barbarism," President Alberto Fernandez condemned and labeled the event as an "act of hatred."

"This abject scene is the confirmation of the contempt for democracy promoted by these groups. Let's fight hate and violence with love," the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH) stated.

The name of Estela de Carlotto, president of the Plaza de Mayo Grandmothers, was written on one bag. The 90-year-old woman denied having been vaccinated outside the protocol as she was accused.

Argentina's right wing stages a protest where body bags are branded with the names of politicians from the government. https://t.co/jNIUZXn0uJ — Dardo Trento (@dardotrento) February 27, 2021

"It hurts to think that some Argentines are feeling that merciless pain. I feel sorry for them," said the president of the humanitarian organization that searches for children stolen during the dictatorship (1976-1983).

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Casa Rosada to reject the privilege vaccinations scandal that broke out in the country 10 days ago.

After the scandal, the Government revealed a list with the names of 70 people who received the Sputnik V vaccine and assured that most of them were immunized because of their strategic occupation in the government.

To avoid irregular vaccination, the Health Minister set a new transparency protocol that includes a vaccination card and the gathering of information to keep track of all applied vaccines.