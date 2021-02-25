Argentina To Compensate Relatives of Submarine Crew

The "ARA San Juan" submarine disappeared in November 2017 while on patrol. It was found a year later at over 900 meters deep.

Argentina's Senate on Wednesday passed a law that establishes compensation to relatives of the ARA San Juan submarine's members who disappeared after sinking in 2017.

Children, parents, spouses, or cohabitants of 44 military officers will be able to claim the benefit which will be distributed exempt from taxes.

Family members who receive the compensation will not be able to initiate lawsuits related to the submarine's sinking. They will also have to desist from any current legal action.

Besides specifying that there is only one year for claiming the compensation, the law establishes that each family can receive up to US$7 million.

The "ARA San Juan" submarine disappeared in November 2017 while on patrol in the exclusive economic zone. The vessel was found a year later at over 900 meters deep and 500 kilometers off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia city.

Senate National Defense Commission President Nancy Gonzalez regretted both that the submarine "was not scouted for a long time" and that the search was undertaken in an irregular manner.

"On Nov. 15, 2017, our country suffered the greatest naval tragedy in peacetime... I hope justice will soon rule to hold the responsible accountable," she stressed.