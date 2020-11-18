Argentina: Congress Approves Extraordinary Tax on Large Fortunes

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
With 133 affirmative votes, 115 negative, and 2 abstentions, was approved the bill, which seeks to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
Argentina's Chamber of Deputies in the early morning of this Wednesday approved an extraordinary tax on wealth, which has as its main aim to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American country.