Argentina: Over 50 Femicides Despite Protective Measures

Argentinian authorities revealed on Friday that at least 52 femicide victims between 2017 and 2019 had protection measures of some kind, but this was not enough to prevent their murders.

According to a report by the Supreme Court's offices for Women and Domestic Violence, at least 821 victims were reported in that period, 743 were women and 14 were trans/transvestite women. However, only 52 women had protection measures, most of them restrictions of approaching the aggressors.

"Argentina: #ViolenciaMachista: so far in 2021, there were 43 #femicides in the country."

The nationwide study is the first of its kind by the institutions, and it comes amid criticism that the efforts to contain femicide rates are not enough.

On Thursday, the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, told local media outlets that "these measures alone are not enough" and remarked that "if there is no control of these measures, the measure does not make any sense."