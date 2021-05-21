Cuba Allocates $300 Million To Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

This amount does not include the money spent to sustain isolation centers and guarantee the transportation of COVID-19 patients.

Cuba's Economy Minister Alejandro Gil on Thursday informed that his country has allocated over US$300 million since January to confront the pandemic.

"The major expenses have been destined to the acquisition of COVID-19 tests and the improvement of molecular biology laboratories," he said and assured that Cuba will continue to allocate funds to contain the number of contagions.

The country's expenses are even higher. This budget does not include the money spent to sustain isolation centers and guarantee the transportation of possible patients, infected people, and convalescents.

During the pandemic, "we have had severe economic effects on the national productive system due to the closure of activities in the private sector and the reduction of tourism," Gil explained.

"The studies being carried out with the vaccine candidates #Soberana02 and #Abdala are progressing according to the protocols designed for each of the immunisation schemes."

In the last year, authorities also had to paralyze factories and construction programs. The country is also facing a shortage of medicines due to the priority given to tackling the pandemic. "However, Cuba's efforts to contain the pandemic have not been in vain. The country has already started the immunization campaign in Havana with homegrown vaccines," the official stressed. Despite the impact of COVID-19 and the U.S. sanctions, Cuba is not giving up on its goal of growing its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). "Although we are going through one of the worst economic crises in our history, we believe we can increase our GDP by US$2.4 billion in the next year," Gil said.