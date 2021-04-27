Presidents of Cuba and Mexico Ratify Desire for Closer Relations

The conversation was reported on Twitter by the Cuban president and first secretary of Cuba's Communist Party.
"He thanked our health collaborators for their service," Diaz-Canel wrote.
RELATED:
Cuban Doctors To Arrive in Mexico Once Again
Earlier, the Mexican president had announced that he would call his Cuban counterpart to thank the collaboration of hundreds of Cuban health experts, part of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, in the fight against COVID-19.
The Cuban president also wrote that he updated AMLO on Cuba's five COVID-19 vaccine candidates, two of which are in phase III clinical trials.
Díaz-Canel described his conversation with López Obrador as affectionate and cordial, to whom "[he] expressed recognition for his work in the integration of Our America," Diaz-Cale mentioned.
"We ratify our will to continue strengthening our historical relations," concluded the Cuban head of state.