Presidents of Cuba and Mexico Ratify Desire for Closer Relations

The presidents of Cuba and Mexico, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke Tuesday by telephone and ratified their willingness to strengthen bilateral relations.

The conversation was reported on Twitter by the Cuban president and first secretary of Cuba's Communist Party.

"He thanked our health collaborators for their service," Diaz-Canel wrote.

Earlier, the Mexican president had announced that he would call his Cuban counterpart to thank the collaboration of hundreds of Cuban health experts, part of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, in the fight against COVID-19.

The Cuban president also wrote that he updated AMLO on Cuba's five COVID-19 vaccine candidates, two of which are in phase III clinical trials.

#MEXICO: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday spoke with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to thank #Cuba for sending around 1,000 health workers to help Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.

Díaz-Canel described his conversation with López Obrador as affectionate and cordial, to whom "[he] expressed recognition for his work in the integration of Our America," Diaz-Cale mentioned.

"We ratify our will to continue strengthening our historical relations," concluded the Cuban head of state.