Argentina: Sputnik V Vaccination Begins for Senior Citizens

In Argentina, the inoculation of the Sputnik V vaccine's first doses to people over 70 years of age began this Friday, after a month and a half. The vaccination campaign has focused on immunizing healthcare personnel.

Several Argentine citizens included in this age group have shown their satisfaction and excitement for finally participating in this campaign that will protect them from now on against the possible contagion of COVID-19, which in advanced ages can lead to severe complications.

"This is necessary for all the people in the world, not only in this country," commented a woman living in Buenos Aires and over 70 years of age, in relation to the arrival of the drug in Argentina.

For his part, a citizen recently notified to receive his dose declared, on the verge of tears, to be "very excited" to be able to get the vaccine. "They called me and, to tell the truth, I couldn't believe it: a dream came true," he said.

Another newly vaccinated man referred to the Russian drug as "a breakthrough that is going to close the pandemic" and was happy to be able to regain a part of his everyday life. "Evidently, I will be able to go out, I who since the end of February have not been out," he celebrated, assuring that the national immunization plan, in that sense, "is an achievement."

The vaccination campaign began in Argentina last December 29, with the first phase for health personnel, with a staggered schedule depending on the contagion risk involved in each activity.

Following the guidelines set out in the Strategic Plan drawn up by the country's health authorities, the vaccination of people over 70 years of age and residents of long-stay adult care facilities is currently underway. In the next phase, citizens between 60 and 69 years of age will be immunized.

Argentina has 2,046,795 positive cases of the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, which has already claimed 50,857 lives in the country.