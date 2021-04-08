Argentina Reinforces Measures To Contain New COVID-19 Wave

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday announced that his administration will reinforce health restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"The measures, which will take effect from April 9 to 30, will be key to reduce the COVID-19 incidence," said the President, who caught the disease last week.

As of Friday, authorities will impose a night curfew and will prohibit group travel, meetings of over 20 people, and sports activities in closed places.

The use of public transport will be limited to essential service workers, nightclubs will remain closed, and bars and restaurants will be open until 23h00.

In the last 24 hours, Argentina recorded 3,706 patients hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU), whose beds have a 58,1 percent occupancy rate. "Our healthcare system could collapse if we don't contain the cases' upsurge," Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof said, adding that the capital is registering "a 'tsunami' of contagions, not just a wave." Over the past three weeks, Buenos Aires went from registering 2,500 cases every 24 hours to recording an average of 6,000 daily contagions. "We are alarmed not only by the suddenness of the COVID-19 upsurge but by its magnitude," he warned and recalled that over 2 million citizens have been infected in his country since March 2021.