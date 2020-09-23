Venezuela Presents Its Own Report in Response To Lima Group's

"Venezuela's truth against the Lima Group's infamy" will be presented to the UN Secretary General.

Representatives of the Venezuelan State presented to national and international public opinion a report called "Venezuela's truth against the Lima Group's infamy," which systematizes the violations of human rights committed by those who promote violence against the Bolivarian nation.

Presenting the document to the press were Attorney General Tarek William Saab, Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, and Executive Secretary of the National Council on Human Rights, Larry Devoe.

The officials denounced that the commission that carried out the alleged investigation sponsored by the Lima Group did not request a single piece of information from Venezuela's national authorities. As there is no official data included, the report presented to the UN cannot have any validity whatsoever.

The head of the Public Ministry explained that the objective of the report financed by the Lima Group is to delegitimize and implode the work that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has been carrying out in Venezuela.

Likewise, he recalled that international institutions have a subsidiary character and do not substitute national entities. "It is the Venezuelan organs competent in matters of justice that are empowered to provide relevant information on human rights," he said.

For his part, Foreign Minister Arreaza stressed that the report sponsored by the Lima Group is not a United Nations (UN) report and that the so-called "experts" who prepared it have lost their authority.

The head of Venezuela's diplomacy said that 85 percent of the sources used by the alleged mission are secondary—that is, social networks, digital media, press, and third party publications. These deficiencies delegitimize the report elaborated by Venezuela's enemies, according to Arreaza's statement.

Informe: La verdad de Venezuela contra la infamia del Grupo de Lima https://t.co/qtiqQgTK9b — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) September 23, 2020

Report: Venezuela's truth against the Lima Group's infamy

In fact, Arreaza pointed out that no international body voted to approve the said report, so it is not a UN document, as presented by the hegemonic media, but rather a unilateral report financed by a well-defined entity: the Lima Group.

In contrast, the report Venezuela presented this Wednesday is based on exclusively official data, judicial sources, processes, sentences, and resolutions, which are verifiable according to the procedures of social and scientific investigation that govern the work of the UN's human rights observatories.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister expressed that the report "Venezuela's truth against the Lima Group's infamy" will be presented to the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, this Wednesday will deliver it to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Thursday.