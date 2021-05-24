Argentina Urges Provincial Monitoring of COVID-19 Measures

Argentina's Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Santiago Cafiero on Monday urged authorities in the country's 24 provinces to ensure that residents comply with measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Starting with the second wave (of COVID-19 infections), measures were taken that were not supported and much less controlled by local jurisdictions, and here are the consequences," the Argentine official said.



The South American country is facing a second wave of infections that is putting a strain on the health system, leading to a government order for a lockdown from May 22 to 30 to mitigate the circulation of people and thus reduce the spread of the virus.



Educational, religious, and sports activities have also been suspended, and only essential businesses are authorized to operate.



As of Sunday, Argentina had accumulated 3,539,484 COVID-19 cases and 74,063 deaths.