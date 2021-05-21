Argentine President Urges Equitable Vaccine Distribution

"The adoption of new tools and strategies aimed at favoring emergency preparedness and response based on international solidarity and cooperation," Fernandez added as his country gets ready to produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and holds talks to manufacture the Cuban vaccines Abdala and Soberana II.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez warned on Monday that the inequality in the distribution and production of the COVID-19 vaccine is unfair and immoral, during the virtual World Health Summit based in Rome.

"The serious inequality in access to medicines and vaccines represents an unjust, extremely immoral and contrary to the interests of the international community as a whole," Fernandez said.

"Es fundamental garantizar el acceso equitativo y solidario a vacunas y medicamentos", afirmó el presidente Alberto Fernández en la Cumbre Mundial de la Salud

"It is essential to guarantee equitable and supportive access to vaccines and medicines," said President Alberto Fernández at the World Health Summit."

The meeting summoned by the Italian presidency of the G20 and the European Commission has seen several callings for more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, including the World Trade Organization, which remarked earlier that Latin America and Africa have been left behind, with over 80 percent of vaccines being produced in only ten countries.