Argentina Rejects Uruguay's Support To UK Over Malvinas Islands

The landing of a British military aircraft in Uruguay contradicts the agreement reached by Argentina with the Mercosur countries.

Argentina on Wednesday filed a complaint against Uruguay for allowing a British military plane to make a stopover in Montevideo to operate between the United Kingdom and the Malvinas Islands.

The U.K. Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) airplane took off from the occupation military base in the Malvinas islands and flew over international waters to Montevideo. It stopped there to refuel on its return to London.

"That practice contradicts the agreements reached by Argentina with the Mercosur countries. The assistance to the British occupation is limited to emergencies," the complaint reads.

Argentina denounced that the collaboration provided to the British occupation forces has increased in recent years under the guise of "humanitarian aid."

#Argentina | The Secretary of Malvinas Antarctica and South Atlantic Daniel Filmus presided over the commemorative act on Veteran's Day and the Fallen in the Malvinas War. https://t.co/tZNTN5H1CQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 2, 2021

In 2020, Argentina's Foreign Affairs Ministry requested information on Uruguay's collaboration with the U.K. over Las Malvinas since there were accounted 13 military flights from the military base to Montevideo in 2019.

"That flight frequency is inadmissible and violates Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Malvinas islands," Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola said then.

The Airbus A330 MRTTs sustains the operation of the aircraft squadron protecting the British military base in the Malvinas Islands.