Argentina Honors Veterans and Fallen in the Malvinas War

Argentina's Secretary of Malvinas Antarctica and South Atlantic Daniel Filmus presided over the commemorative act on Veteran's Day and the Fallen in the Malvinas War this Friday.

He reiterated the calls on the British government to start negotiations ensuring Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands.

The usurpation of the natural resources and the military presence on the Malvinas were also rejected as it ignores all United Nations' resolutions.

The act offered special recognition to women and health professionals who behaved "with the same bravery as their military comrades" during the conflict.

Today is "Memorial Day" in Argentina.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez reiterated his commitment to long-term State policies to comply with the "constitutional mandate" of recovering these territories.

"On this 39th anniversary, Argentineans honor with respect the combatants who gave their lives during the armed conflict and those people who returned to the continent carrying their bodies," a press release reads.

"The best way to pay tribute to them is to continue working every day to achieve the goal of recovering our sovereignty rights," it adds.