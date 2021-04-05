Putin Calls Alberto Fernandez Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Fernandez thanked Putin for his support with the vaccination campaign in Argentina. "I want to thank the Russian Federation, and especially Mr. President Vladimir Putin, for the call to inquire about my state of health," Fernandez said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin called on Monday his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez, who tested positive to COVID-19 after being vaccinated with Sputnik V.

"The two presidents had an in-depth discussion on cooperation in countering the spread of the coronavirus infection. Alberto Fernandez expressed his gratitude for the shipments to Argentina of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is being actively used in the country’s mass vaccination campaign, noting its high effectiveness," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Quiero agradecer a la Federación Rusa, y sobre todo al señor presidente Vladimir Putin, el llamado para interesarse por mi estado de salud.



También agradezco su compromiso de seguir avanzando en el suministro de Sputnik V para nuestra querida Argentina. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 5, 2021

"I want to thank the Russian Federation, and especially Mr. President Vladimir Putin, for the call to inquire about my state of health. I also appreciate your commitment to continue advancing in the supply of Sputnik V for our beloved Argentina."

"I also appreciate your commitment to continually advancing in the supply of Sputnik V for our beloved Argentina," the president added. On Sunday, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof reported via Twitter that Fernandez "feels fine and that the disease is progressing with practically no symptoms."