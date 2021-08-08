Argentina To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

The new measures include the opening of theaters, movies, gyms, and cultural centers.

On Saturday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announced new measures to soften COVID-19 restrictions and normalize social and economic life.

Noting further regulations on the matter, National Director of Migrations Florencia Carignan increased from 1.000 to 1.700 the daily amount of Argentinians and permanent residents who can enter the country.

Nevertheless, incoming citizens must show a COVID-19 test at the moment of arrival and fulfill the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Carignan called for attention to the necessity to respect all health measures to avoid jeopardizing herd immunity.

Argentina and Russia continue to successfully work together to accelerate the vaccination campaign and generate scientific evidence regarding the interchangeability of vaccines | Official website vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V. https://t.co/tjn4KFGb8r — Pablo Olavegogeasc.. (@PolavegoJJ) August 4, 2021

Fernandez announced the opening of theaters, movies, gyms, and cultural centers up to 70 percent of their capacity. People will be allowed to open-sky private meetings with up to 20 people.

"We are entering a new stage...We will return to live responsibly the life we want," Fernadez said to refer to other measures on mass sports events and outdoor concerts.

Despite having administered more than 38.5 million COVID-19 vaccines, health authorities have reported over 5 million COVID-19 cases and 107.302 related deaths since the start of the pandemic in this South American nation.