Argentina Implements Landmark Pension Program for Caregivers

The initiative is a groundbreaking move that recognizes the caregiving pension as an employer contribution. However, several caregivers work in the informal sector or perform unpaid tasks such as taking care of the children.

Argentinian caregivers women aged 60 years or older who cannot access a pension can resort to the "Recognition of contributions for care tasks," a governmental initiative launch this week that supports women in these vulnerable groups.

According to the authorities, at least 300,000 women cannot afford to retire because it has been impossible for them to add enough pension contributions. The majority are caregivers who take on domestic responsibilities.

Miles de madres de cada rincón de la Argentina iniciaron su jubilación gracias al Reconocimiento de Aportes por Tareas de Cuidado.



Estamos reparando una desigualdad histórica y poniendo en valor el tiempo que las mujeres destinan al cuidado de sus hijas e hijos.#EsUnDerecho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yjoUYdFWb — ANSES (@ansesgob) August 5, 2021

"Thousands of mothers from every corner of Argentina began their retirement thanks to the Recognition of Contributions for Care Tasks. We are repairing a historical inequality and putting in value the time that women dedicate to the care of their children."

The initiative aims to allow over 155,000 women to collect a pension immediately. The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) indicates that the measure is an effort to repair "historical and structural inequality in the distribution of care tasks."

The public policy belongs to a large gender equality program promoted by President Alberto Fernández, who established Argentina's first directorate on the economy, equality, and gender to address social issues. The initiative is a groundbreaking move that recognizes the caregiving pension as an employer contribution.