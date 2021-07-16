Macri, Ex-Ministers Charged For Arms Sale to Bolivian Coup Govt

The former president will be investigated for aggravated smuggling of arms sent to the Bolivian de facto regime.

The irregular shipment of arms to the de facto government of Jeanine Añez by the Argentinean administration of Mauricio Macri just after the coup d'état will be settled in court, after the former president was indicted this Friday by a prosecutor in Buenos Aires.

It was the prosecutor Claudio Navas Rial who accepted this Friday the investigation of the complaint filed by the Government for the smuggling of weapons to Bolivia in November 2019 and listed as defendants in the case the former president Mauricio Macri and his then ministers Patricia Bullrich (Security) and Oscar Aguad (Defense).

Likewise, the former director of the Civil Guard Gerardo José Otero, the former director of logistics of the Civil Guard Rubén Carlos Yavorski and the former director of operations of that force, Carlos Miguel Recalde, and even the then Argentine ambassador in La Paz, Normando Álvarez García, are implicated in the complaint.

Although the document requests the first measures of evidence, which include requests for reports to the Argentine Government and Bolivia, the prosecutor did not include, however, other measures that the Government had requested in its complaint, such as a report of the calls between the former president and the other accused in order to make a cross-check.

The prosecutor limited his request to crimes related to the customs aspect, so he left out, unlike the initial request of the Casa Rosada, the possible crimes of embezzlement of public funds, abuse of authority and crimes that compromise the peace and dignity of the Nation provided for in the Criminal Code of the Nation.

Cerraron la causa Qunitas y sobreseyeron a todos los compañeros. Abrieron la causa por el contrabando de armas a Bolivia para apoyar el golpe de estado e imputaron a Macri y Bullrich. Un día de justicia. — Rodolfo Tailhade (@rodotailhade) July 16, 2021

"They closed the Qunitas case and dismissed all the comrades. They opened the case of arms smuggling to Bolivia to support the coup d'état and charged Macri and Bullrich. A day of justice."

The Government of Alberto Fernández accused Macri, three of his ministers and other former officials of having sent armament to Bolivia, in November 2019, to consolidate the overthrow of Evo Morales and to collaborate with the armed and security forces in the repression of protests, such as in Senkata and Sacaba.

The actions taken by the Macri administration in 2019 became known through a complaint made by Bolivia in recent days.

Almost immediately, President Fernandez issued a letter of apology to his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, on behalf of the Argentine government for the collaboration of Buenos Aires with the de facto regime of Jeanine Añez.