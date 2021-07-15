Argentine Activists to File a Complaint Against Jujuy Governor

Grassroots organizations claim there are indications that Gerardo Morales provided logistical support to the Bolivian extreme right during the 2019 coup.

On Friday, the Tupac Amaru Neighborhood Organization (TANO) will file a criminal complaint against Jujuy Governor Gerardo Morales, who is suspected of having provided logistical support to the coup d'etat against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in 2019.

TANO will request the Argentine Justice to investigate the visit of Ivanka Trump and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Director Mark Green to Jujuy province two months before the coup d'etat.

Their plain remained overnight next to Argentine Air Force’s C130 Hercules plane, which the Jujuy governor had used hours earlier to return from Santa Cruz. A few hours after the arrival of the U.S. aircraft, the Hercules C130 took off again for the Bolivian city..

There are no official records of the goods transferred on each trip or any request for authorization to Congress for the arrival of the U.S. plane. No details were offered either on the military personnel that accompanied Trump and Green or the weapons and equipment carried to ensure their custody.

Repudiamos el apoyo del gobierno del expresidente de #Argentina, Mauricio Macri, al Golpe de Estado que vivimos el año 2019 en el Estado Plurinacional de #Bolivia. El envío de material bélico para reprimir al pueblo boliviano contraviene las normas internacionales. pic.twitter.com/7bG0G9uBOv — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 9, 2021

The meme reads, "We repudiate the support of Argentina's ex-President Mauricio Macri to the coup we experienced in the Plurinational State of Bolivia in 2019. The sending of war material to repress the Bolivian people contravenes international norms".

On August 29, 2019, Gerardo Morales began aid operations for the fires in Bolivia. The operatives, which included brigade members’ replacements and sending of donations in military planes, were incessant until the coup d’etat. In this Andean country, the Jujuy governor also met with political authorities, who were later involved in the coup d'etat. Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 3, 2019, Argentina’s Army deployed the “North Integration” operation in Salta and Jujuy provinces. Both Morales and the Salta Governor publicly presented the operation, which involved 2,000 training troops. Despite the suspicions against him, the Jujuy governor will lead an act in tribute to the Argentine ambassador to Bolivia during the 2019 coup, Normando Alvarez, who has also been accused of arms smuggling.