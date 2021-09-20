Argentina: President Fernandez To Implement New Social Measures

His administration seeks to increase consumption levels especially in the most needy social groups.

On Saturday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez stated that the government will announce social and economic measures to improve the situation of the neediest people in the country.

“With unity we will quickly correct everything that needs to be corrected in every corner of Argentina” said Fernandez during a meeting with the "Front for All" (FA) governors in the province of La Rioja.

This reunion was called following the defeat in the primary elections, just a few hours after Fernandez decided to make changes in his cabinet. He and the governors analyzed the FA electoral results and committed themselves to "quickly correct everything that needs to be corrected".

Among other things, his administration seeks to increase consumption levels especially in the most needy social groups.

"We are committed to accelerate the management of the new scheme of social and economic policies to respond to those who need us most,” Fernandez said about the results of La Rioja meeting.

Among the policies that the Fernandez administration could implement is the increase of the minimum wage, which would benefit over 6 million workers and would serve as a reference for the definition of the social plans that receive over million citizens.

Other social policies would be related to the Universal Child Allowance and benefits for retirees who receive the minimum pension.