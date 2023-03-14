Argentina Reports 6.6% Inflation in February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a 13.1 percent rise in the first two months of 2023.

Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) said Tuesday that inflation in February was 6.6 percent, while the cumulative year-on-year figure reached 102.5 percent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a 13.1 percent rise in the first two months of 2023, according to the Indec report.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 9.8 percent, "mainly due to the incidence of the rise in meats and derivatives and milk, dairy products and eggs."

The next divisions with the highest increases were Communication, with 7.8 percent, affected by the rise in telephone and internet services, as well as Restaurants and hotels (7.5 percent).

��Sin Plan, sin convocatoria: Mesa imposible para las mayorías.

9,8% de aumento en el Mes de Febrero en Alimentos y Bebidas, con más del 100% de Inflación general en el último año��, hace imposible acceder a lo básico a millones de argentinos/as����. (Sigue el ��) pic.twitter.com/8g4uFvWuv5 — Partido Socialista (@ps_argentina) March 14, 2023

No Plan, no call: Table impossible for the majorities. 9.8% increase in the month of February in Food and Beverages, with more than 100% general inflation in the last year, makes it impossible for millions of Argentines to have access to the basics.

Prepaid services, which impacted Health, grew by 5.3 percent; cigarettes, in the category of Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, increased by 5.2 percent.

Within Transportation, fuels reported 4.9 percent, while electricity and water services in some regions reported 4.8 percent.

At 102.5 percent, cumulative year-on-year inflation exceeded 100 percent for the first time since 1991.