Report On Grounds Of Sentece Against Fernandez Is Released

Argentine Vice President is allegedly accused of awarding public works to a businessman in Santa Cruz province in exchange for bribes.

On Thursday, Buenos Aires City Federal Oral Court II released the report on the grounds of the judgment that sentenced Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner to six years in prison and life disqualification from holding public office for alleged corruption.

The 1,616-pages report alleges that Fernandez-Kirchner is responsible for awarding public works to businessman Lazaro Baez in Santa Cruz province in exchange for bribes.

“Between 2003 and 2015, there was manifest connivance and protection of whatever State agency was necessary to guarantee the full activity of the Baez-controlled consortium,” the document alleged.

The Buenos Aires court also accused Fernandez-Kirchner of unlawful association. The report, however, could not consider this charge for lack of sufficient evidence.

"The report is one more episode of a parody trial conducted by a court that is not impartial," the left-wing coalition Front for All legislator Leopoldo Moreau said, recalling that two judges who issued the report were close friends of former President Mauricio Macri.

“The grounds revealed by the report are those that the right-wing newspaper Clarin has alleged for over 15 years,” Interior Minister Wado de Pedro stressed, condemning that the purpose of the ruling against Fernandez-Kirchner is to prevent her from winning the October 2023 presidential elections.

The ruling, however, is not irrevocable. In the next ten days, Fernandez-Kirchner’s lawyers will be able to appeal it before the Federal Criminal Appeals Chamber. If this court dismisses the appeal, her lawyers will appeal before the Supreme Court.