Argentina Reports Avian Flu Cases in Four Provinces

Cases have been confirmed in Santa Fe, Salta, Córdoba and Jujuy.

Argentina's National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) has confirmed cases of H5 avian influenza in four of the country's 24 provinces. The most recent cases were detected in Santa Fe and Salta.

In Santa Fe, the disease was detected in backyard chickens and ducks found dead in the town of Villa Cañás, some 370 kilometers northwest of the capital, Buenos Aires.

Senasa also confirmed a case in a backyard hen in the department of Cerrillos, Salta province, about 1 500 km northwest of Buenos Aires.

These cases of avian flu are in addition to those reported in the provinces of Córdoba and Jujuy, notified on the 18th and 15th of this month, respectively.

⚠️ Reforzamos los controles de vigilancia epidemiológica ante la detección de casos de influenza aviar en aves silvestres y de traspatio, con el objetivo de prevenir su propagación.



We strengthened epidemiological surveillance controls in response to the detection of cases of avian influenza in wild and backyard birds, with the objective of preventing its spread.

The agency said it is working in the four provinces with confirmed cases, as well as in "the province of Entre Rios, on the border with Uruguay (where cases have been reported), reinforcing controls and preventive measures."

The South American country declared a health emergency last week due to the presence of the virus. The disease had never before been detected in the country.

Senasa asked the productive sector to "reinforce management, hygiene and biosecurity measures in their poultry farms and to immediately notify any detection of nervous, digestive or respiratory clinical signs, decrease in egg production, water or feed consumption and high mortality in domestic or wild birds."

So far, outbreaks of avian influenza A(H5N1) have been detected in Canada, U.S., Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba.