Argentina Rejects UK Colonialist View on the Malvinas Islands

The British military base in this territory violates United Nations resolutions and responds to geopolitical policies of dominance.

Argentina's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Wednesday called on the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to abandon his country's colonialist policy in the Malvinas Islands.

Argentine diplomacy noted that the United Kingdom maintains an "illegitimate presence" in those islands based on geopolitical strategies to control access to Antarctica, and the Pacific-Atlantic oceanic channel.

President Alberto Fernandez's administration also highlighted that the U.K. military presence has been described as "a threat" by the South Atlantic Peace Zone (ZPCAS) member states.

"Argentina has repeatedly denounced that British actions violate the United Nations Resolution 31/49 which prohibits unilateral actions in the disputed area, such as this military base," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed.

We observed a clear decline in fishing activity in much of Europe, China, Argentina, and India, as well as in the high seas pockets of the western Pacific during the first year of the #COVID19 pandemic. Read the full analysis via @tclavL: https://t.co/SrnwvyPp0X pic.twitter.com/TcG7GdPicS — Global Fishing Watch (@GlobalFishWatch) March 12, 2021

On Wednesday, Johnson announced a review of the U.K. defense policy and proposed an increase in military spending.

Although negotiations on the Malvinas islands are stalled between Argentina and the United Kingdom, the Fernandez administration reiterated its willingness to maintain a process of dialogue but without renouncing the sovereign rights of its nation.

This year marks the 188th anniversary of the illegal occupation by the U.K of the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime areas following an armed conflict with Argentina in 1982.