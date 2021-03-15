Argentina: Activists Call for Milagros Sala's Release

"We see with dismay that over five years have passed since Sala's unjust imprisonment, together with other members of her organization," they wrote.

A group of committees for the freedom of Argentinean Indigenous activist Milagro Sala published a public letter to continue the calls for her release.

"We see with dismay that over five years have passed since Sala's unjust imprisonment, together with other members of her organization... No corrections to the case's irregularities and iniquities have been made so far," the Activists wrote.

The Committees called on Congress to intervene in the Judiciary of Jujuy province, whose local authorities played a key role in the accusations against the Indigenous leader.

A copy of the letter also was submitted to Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and the Supreme Court, requesting the latter to reject the case's irregularities.

"Sala's release will put the Nation back on track in the construction of a democratic and egalitarian society and will initiate a process of reparation for the injustices committed against the Tupac Amaru organization and its leaders," the Activists noted.

During Mauricio Macri's administration (2014-2019, the Indigenous leader was accused of alleged aggression and embezzlement of funds. She was sent to oral trial in Dec. 2017 and was acquitted by a majority vote; however, the Chamber of Cassation reversed the decision and sentenced her to three years and two months in prison for the crime of "threats".

On Feb. 11, the Supreme Court confirmed a two-year prison sentence against Sala after rejecting an appeal filed by her defense.