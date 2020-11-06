200 Years of the First Raising of Argentina's Flag in Malvinas

It is a timely opportunity to "demand the United Kingdom to restart negotiations," Malvinas Secretary Daniel Filmu said.

President Alberto Fernandez will preside over the commemoration to mark the 200 anniversary of the first raising of Argentina's national flag in the Malvinas Islands on Friday.

The main event will be held at the Olivos presidential residence and will be attended by Foreign Minister Felipe Sola and the Malvinas Secretary Daniel Filmus. Meanwhile, other activities are expected to take place nationwide, including at the Malvinas Museum, where the Argentine flag that was raised at the Puerto Argentino Hospital during the 1982 war will be displayed.

Fernandez will also chair virtually the first meeting of the National Council on Affairs related to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands and corresponding maritime areas (NCMIS). The council will include representatives from the opposition, the academic and legal sectors, Tierra del Fuego province, and former combatants.

"The commemoration of 200 years of the first raising of our flag is a timely opportunity to reiterate the vocation of dialogue and demand the U.K. to restart negotiations," Malvinas Secretary Daniel Filmu said.

#OTD in 1820, November 6, ����#Argentina's national flag was officially raised in #Malvinas formally taking possession of the islands inherited from Spain in 1810. To mark 200 years of that public effective exercise of sovereignty, Argentina issues today a commemorative stamp. pic.twitter.com/12WQoX7KGA — Gerry Diaz Bartolome (@GerryDBartolome) November 6, 2020

On 2 November 1820, sailor David Jewett informed his crew that he had been commissioned by the Government of the United Provinces to take over the Malvinas archipelago. The inauguration ceremony on behalf of the Government of Buenos Aires took place on 6 November 1820, when the Argentine flag was raised for the first time.

For 187 years, Argentina has continuously and permanently demanded the restitution of the exercise of sovereignty over the Islands to the United Kingdom, counting on the broad support of the international community.

Having approved Resolution 2065 in 1965, the United Nations recognized the existence of a sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom and called on the parties to hold negotiations in order to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute.