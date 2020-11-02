Argentina to Implement National Council on Malvinas Islands

The Council, headed by President Alberto Fernández, aims to establish state policies in the long term to guarantee sovereignty in these areas and promote academic research and a permanent exchange with ex-combatants and their families.

Argentina's authorities announced that the government would launch the National Council on the Malvinas Islands. This, as the country prepares to celebrate the bicentennial of raising the national flag in the usurped territory on November 6.

"The commemoration takes place in a context in which the government of Alberto Fernández has decided to place at the center of its agenda the claim for the recovery of the sovereignty in the Islands," the Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Daniel Filmus said to news agency Telam.

���� 6 de noviembre (1820-2020) ����

Bicentenario del primer izamiento de la bandera argentina en las Islas Malvinas.

El próximo viernes a las 11:30, en todos los municipios del país y acompañados por el Presidente @alferdez, izamos la celeste y blanca. pic.twitter.com/44tSH3ZxCP — Daniel Filmus (@FilmusDaniel) November 1, 2020

"November 6 (1820-2020) Argentinean flag Bicentenary of the first raising of the Argentine flag in the Malvinas Islands. Next Friday at 11:30, in all the municipalities of the country and accompanied by President @lunch.We hoist the light blue and white."

The Council's implementation will occur amid a range of activities that marks November 6, 1820, when an Argentinian flag was raised in this territory for the first time following the handing over of territories from Spain's colonization.

On November 6, the national flag will be raised all across Argentina at 11:30hr00 local time to show to the world the country's legit right over the islands, which has been usurped by the United Kingdom.