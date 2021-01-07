Argentina Condemns UK's Military Drills on the Malvinas Islands

"The UK must stop thinking of the South Atlantic and the Falklands in military terms and as a threat to the whole region", Malvinas Secretary Daniel Filmu said.

Argentina's Foreign Affairs Ministry (FAM) Wednesday condemned the latest military drills carried out by the United Kingdom on the Malvinas Islands.

The Argentine authorities described the military activities as an unjustified show of force and a deliberate detachment from the United Nations resolution that calls for a peaceful solution to the Malvinas territorial dispute.

"Our country regrets that at a time when humanity has to join forces and pool all available resources to combat the COVID-19... meaningless efforts are being devoted to military matters," FAM press release noted.

"The British military presence on the islands is categorically opposed to Argentina's will to resolve the dispute by peaceful means".

The FAM also recalled that the South Atlantic region must be considered a zone of peace and cooperation and efforts must be targeted on reducing the military presence in the region.

In 1982, the United Kingdom and Argentina fought a war for control of the Malvinas Islands, whose sovereignty has been disputed since 1833.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Argentine citizens commemorated the 200 anniversary of the first raising of their national flag on the Islands.

On that occasion, the Argentine government created the National Council on Affairs related to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, and their corresponding maritime areas.

"The UK must stop thinking of the South Atlantic and the Falklands in military terms and as a threat to the whole region", Malvinas Secretary Daniel Filmu said.