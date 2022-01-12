Argentina Rejects UK Allegations About The Malvinas Islands

During an act for the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas Islands' war, British Defense Minister Wallace argued that London is determined to face the “thugs" who threaten its values overseas.

On Tuesday, the Argentine government rejected the threats and denigrating references that the U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made about the Malvinas Islands, an Argentine territory illegally occupied by the United Kingdom.

During an act for the 40th anniversary of the Argentine-British war over the Malvinas, Wallace argued that London is determined to face the “thugs" who threaten its values.

"Distance will not deter Britain, nor will the scale of the challenge. History showed the consequences of those who underestimated us. General Leopoldo Galtieri (Argentina's de facto president between 1981 and 1982) was not the exception,” the U.K. official stated.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry condemned that these claims are improper and unacceptable because the democratic administrations that followed the Galtiere dictatorship have fought to recover the sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands through peaceful and diplomatic means.

The Ministry also urged the U.K. to respect the United Nations (UN) resolutions that call for a negotiated solution to the dispute and the Tlatelolco Treaty, which declares Latin America a peaceful zone.

Last week, President Alberto Fernandez’s administration presented an activity program to remember the 649 heroes of the Malvinas war and reinforce the Argentine sovereignty claim over that South Atlantic archipelago. Initiatives will include cultural, diplomatic, and educational events.

“This territory is part of our people’s identity and culture. Therefore, will no rest until we recover sovereignty over it,” Fernandez insisted.

