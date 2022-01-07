CELAC Foreign Ministers Summit Begins in Argentina

With the attendance of President Alberto Fernandez, the meeting will address several issues of common interest and will also decide by vote whether Argentina will replace Mexico in that role, already supported by 31 of the 32 CELAC countries.

The 22nd Summit of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will begin its in-person and virtual plenary session on Friday, with the attendance of some 30 delegations.

The San Martin Palace, headquarters of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, will welcome early in the morning the ministers who make up the regional bloc. CELAC was founded 12 years ago, with the aim of creating a space for coordinating the development and integrating the paths of the countries in the region.

According to the program, after the traditional official photo, the session will begin at 10:00 local time with a speech by the host, Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, followed by his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, who will give a report on his country’s performance during its pro tempore presidency.

The XXII Summit of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of #CELAC begins in #Argentina with a call to advance in integration and strengthen dialogue to continue building a region in peace. #CELACCuba pic.twitter.com/IHuOM1iD42 — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) January 7, 2022

With the attendance of President Alberto Fernandez, the meeting will address several issues of common interest and will also decide by vote whether Argentina will replace Mexico in that role, already supported by 31 of the 32 CELAC countries.

Thursday was a hectic day at the Foreign Ministry, with Cafiero welcoming several of his peers and representatives of various delegations. Later in the evening, President Fernandez hosted a dinner for the guests at the Kirchner Cultural Center.

Argentina regards the strengthening of regional integration through political coordination, with a focus on solidarity and cooperation, a strategic priority.

The celebration of CELAC foreign ministers’ summit for the first time in Argentina allows the austral nation to express its commitment to strengthening ties among the countries of the region and fostering bridges of dialogue and inclusion.