Argentina Assumes CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency for 2022

On Friday, Argentina obtained the necessary votes to preside over the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2022.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the decision came by consensus during the 22nd Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in Buenos Aires. Since Mexico held the CELAC presidency during 2021, he transferred the command to the Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero.

In his inaugural speech, Cafiero expressed that his country will exercise this mechanism of integration's presidency with pride and commitment, and fostering participation and consensus among its members.

"CELAC is the best tool for the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean," the Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister said, stressing that his intention is to move towards overcoming social injustices.

Cafiero indicated that his work agenda seeks to address the most pressing problems that Latin American countries currently face. Therefore, from the presidency of CELAC, Argentina will promote cooperation in areas related to climate change, epidemiological emergencies, comprehensive disaster risk management, educational exchange, fight against corruption, food security, regional connectivity in transport and communications, the Sustainable development goals of the 2030 agenda, gender equity, and the institutional strengthening of CELAC.

Regarding the international relations of this integration mechanism, Cafiero announced that he will promote dialogue with the European Union (EU) and countries such as China, Russia and India.

#Cuba está en la #CELAC por una Latinoamérica UNIDA en defensa de la soberanía de nuestros pueblos. Juntos somos más fuertes. #IslaRebelde. pic.twitter.com/tBdjJWWgQo — Amalia Rodríguez (@AmaliaR622) January 7, 2022

The tweet reads, "Cuba is in CELAC to achieve a united Latin America in defense of the sovereignty of our peoples. Together we are stronger. Rebel island."

Argentina will also work in favor of the institutional strengthening of CELAC, the effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and the promotion of gender equity in Latin America.

