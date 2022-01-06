Argentina To Host CELAC Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

At this summit, delegates will elect the country to hold the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency during 2022.

On Thursday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will welcome the Latin American delegates who will attend the XXII Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in the San Martin Palace on Friday.

At the Kirchner Cultural Center, Fernandez will offer honor dinner to the delegates, with whom the Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero will hold meetings before the plenary session.

Delegates will elect the country to hold the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency during 2022. Currently, the multilateral organization is led by Mexico, whose management should have been extended for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Months ago, proposals were made by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Argentina to chair the bloc, but the first of both nations withdrew from the election. Currently, Argentina’s candidacy to lead CELAC is supported by 31 of the 32 delegations that will participate in the summit.



Foreign Affairs Ministers Rogelio Mayta (Bolivia), Marcelo Ebrard (Mexico), and Bruno Rodriguez (Cuba) confirmed their participation in the event. “We have great expectations of this important regional meeting, and I am sure that we will achieve points of convergence for the common good of Latin America through dialogue and consensus," Mayta stated. The Cuban delegation will also have the participation of Vice-Chancellor Anayansi Rodriguez, Foreign Affairs Ministry (MINREX) Multilateral Affairs Director Rodolfo Benitez, and the MINREX Latin America Director Eugenio Martinez. Rodriguez considered that the participation of his country’s delegation will reaffirm the commitment of Cuba to this integrationist mechanism, which he described as indispensable and legitimate.