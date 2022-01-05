Argentina Outraged by Nuclear Weapons Sent to Malvinas In 1982

"The new information proves the warmongering of the United Kingdom, which persist denying our sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands due to geopolitical interests," Secretary Carmona said.

On Monday, outlet "Declassified UK" leaked information confirming once again that the United Kingdom deployed 31 nuclear weapons during the Malvinas War in 1982. Although there were some indications of this military action since 2003, Argentina once again expressed its indignation and demanded the British government to clarify what happened once and for all.

In 2003, precisely, the U.K. Defense Ministry admitted that its fleet carried such armament to the Malvinas Islands but refuse to give more details in this regard.

At that time, Argentine Foreign Affairs Ministry sent a protest note, stressed the seriousness of the situation, and required precise and complete information on the facts.

"The U.K. must confirm that there are no nuclear weapons anywhere in the South Atlantic: on sunken ships, the seabed, or under any other form or circumstance," the Ministry then stated, and accused the U.K. government of violating the Tlatelolco Treaty, which prohibits the testing and deployment of nuclear weapons in Latin America.

Las #Malvinas son argentinas. Ratificamos nuestra solidaridad y apoyo al legítimo reclamo de #Argentina, que pide de vuelta sus derechos imprescriptibles de soberanía sobre las Islas Malvinas. #Malvinas40Años���� pic.twitter.com/jUdElaSCam — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) January 3, 2022

The Bolivian president Luis Arce's tweet reads, "The Malvinas are Argentine. We ratify our solidarity and support for the legitimate claim of Argentina, which requests back its imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Malvinas Islands."

The United Kingdom denied having violated the Treaty and claimed that all weapons had returned to its territory in good condition. However, it did not provide evidence to support any of these allegations. Following the 2022 revelations, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announced that his administration will continue to denounce the situation to multilateral organizations and raise more awareness about the issue in the national territory. "The new information shows the warmongering of the United Kingdom, which persist denying our sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands due to geopolitical interests," the Secretary of Affairs for the Malvinas Islands, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic Guillermo Carmona assured.